Helping to heal after Ida: Baptist Missions feeding thousands, offering showers and spiritual relief

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The North Carolina Baptists on Mission is stationed at the First Baptist Church on Canal Boulevard to provide disaster relief. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez explains what they are doing to help.

“God tells us we are supposed to go and help those who are hurting and there’s a lot of people who are hurting,” Terry Hall, Baptists on Mission Site Coordinator said.

Helping to heal—all the way from North Carolina about 60 volunteers with Baptists on Mission are opening their hearts to help.

“We are doing 10-thousand meals a day,” he said.

On today’s menu, red beans and rice. These volunteers will be preparing two hot meals daily for the next few weeks.

“Salvation Army is actually going to neighborhoods to distribute everything,” Hall said.

At the church they are also offering showers with shampoo, soap, shaving cream, deodorant all all the toiletries you would need. In addition to freshening up, they have washers and dryers available to do laundry. They are even offering a hand to hold and some spiritual relief.

“You show the love and care of Jesus Christ, but first thing we need to do is pray for electricity,” he said.

But until the lights come back on, they hope their help sheds some light during these dark days.

In the next few days, more volunteers from Baptists on Mission will be coming to New Orleans to help with tree removal and roof tarping.