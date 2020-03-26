Help the NOPD locate reptiles stolen from pet shop

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating several reptiles taken from a pet shop on Thursday, March 26.

At around 4:23 a.m., four unidentified subjects entered the “N.O. East Pet Supply” located in the 10700 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

The suspects stole a bearded dragon, a juvenile ball python, and four adult iguanas (pictured).

In addition, the thieves took crickets and teddy bear hamsters.

For reference purposes only, a photo of the bearded dragon and python similar to the ones stolen are posted, along with a picture of the actual iguanas.

Anyone with information on the location of these animals and/or about someone attempting to sell them is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070. You can also call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.