Help the FBI and NOPD identify these bank robbers

NEW ORLEANS – The FBI New Orleans Field Office and the New Orleans Police Department are requesting the assistance of the public in identifying two bank robbery suspects.

The pictured subjects burglarized the Liberty Bank, located at 7200 Crowder Blvd. in New Orleans.

On Thursday, June 4, at approximately 5:10 a.m., two unidentified African American males forcibly entered the Liberty Bank.

They left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency, including coins and possible dye packs.

The first subject is described as an African American male, slim build, weighing an approximate estimate of 160-180 lbs, and a height of 6’0”-6’2”. He is believed to be between 17-25 years of age. He was dressed in all black with red lettering on the front of his hoodie (possible “BP” logo), a blue mask covering his nose and mouth, and light blue and black backpack.

The second subject is described as an African American male, medium build, weighing an approximate estimate of 180-200 lbs, and a height of 5’6”-5’9”. He is believed to be between 17-25 years of age. He was dressed in a gray hoodie underneath a black t-shirt, black hat, a light blue mask covering his nose and mouth, and a pink and white backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation New Orleans Field Office at 504-816-3000 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.