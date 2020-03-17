Help NOPD officers locate assault suspect

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD officers are searching for a man believed to be involved in an aggravated assault with a firearm and simple assault incident that occurred in the Fourth District.

On Sunday, March 15, 2020 at or around 5:48 p.m., 20-year-old Wardell Claverie reportedly arrived to the victim’s residence located in the 1600 block of River Oaks Drive. While still seated inside the vehicle, Claverie pointed a firearm at both victims and allegedly threatened to kill them.

The victims told police that prior to arriving to the location, Claverie threatened to kill a third victim during a Facetime call.

Claverie is approximately 5’5” tall with a thin build.. He was last seen driving a black Kia Sorrento with an unknown license plate number.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Wardell Claverie is asked to notify Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.