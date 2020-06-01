Help for the 9th Ward Black Hatchet Tribe

NEW ORLEANS— Just as this year has been a different one for everyone, so has been the case for our Mardi Gras Indians. As cultural ambassadors of our city, they toil throughout the year, designing, sewing, and buying the supplies to make the magnificent suits we so enjoy.

For the past several years, WGNO has had the honor of covering the 9th Ward Black Hatchet tribe. They’re among the prettiest, but the pandemic has affected them as well.

Big Chief Dowee Robair said, “It’s affecting us the same way it’s affecting most of America. A lot of us are out of work or dealing with the self quarantine and everything. Fortunately some member’s of the tribe are being paid by their jobs, but that’s not the case with everyone.

Enter professional photographer Christy Bush and her partner, who came into the orbit of the tribe with an appreciation for the art of this indian gang.

“I met them last year and I really felt this very deep connection to work they were making and the way them presented themselves as a tribe,” said Bush.

Big Chief Dowee Robair sewing his Mardi Gras Indian Suit (Christy Bush)

Apparently that work continues in spite of the worldwide shutdown.

“With or without the pandemic, I’d be sewing. But dealing with the pandemic, I’m sewing even more because we’re self quarantined and we’re home a lot more and to keep myself busy, I’ve been sewing,” explained Robair.

In an effort to help the tribe along, Bush and a friend created a campaign to assist members that need help, giving back to the them as the Black Hatchet gives us all the beauty of the suits each year.

Young members of the 9th Ward Black Hatchet Mardi Gras Indians (WGNO-TV)

Bush said, “I hated the thought of New Orleans and the 9th Ward getting hit hard again… because it seems that that’s what happens”

With appreciation, Robair said, “For her to put out that kind of effort for my tribe, someone who;’s not even from the city of New Orleans, I just want to thank her, and thank everyone’s who’s donated. It’s been great”

Click here to support the 9th Ward Black Hatchet Mardi Gras Indians