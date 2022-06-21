NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— It’s that time of year when the temperature rise and so does the cost of keeping cool, and for some that can present a hardship.

Dionne Hudson is one of the thousands of New Orlenians that seek help for their energy bills.

According to Hudson, I lost my job about a week and something ago and I don’t have anything coming in at this time. Not saying that I’m not willing and able to look for a job but at this time I really do need assistance

Fortunately one of the places providing help every year is Total Community Action.

President and CEO Thelma French stated, LiHEAP, Low Income Home Energy Assistance program is intended to reduce the energy burden on low income working families and seniors and others with disabilities.

Potential recipients can apply basically every 6 months for assistance and in Orleans Parish you can drop off applications at the TCA Office, apply by phone and also in person. Summer heat affect on energy bills is dramatic and in Jefferson Parish, the Hazelhurst Community Center is but one of 8 places to apply for energy assistance as well.

According to Jefferson Parish LiHEAP Coordinator BeTrice Walker, “Because it’s hot and the utility bills have gotten more expensive and we have a lot of people who are on set income, especially those that SSA and SSI so their bill is more expensive but their income is the same.

Both agencies also offer help with paying high water bills and are bracing to help in the extreme heat when they know the help is needed.

Click here for information on Total Community Action in New Orleans

Click here for information on LiHeap energy and water bill assistance in Jefferson Parish