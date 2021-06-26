Hello Kitty Truck makes local appearance Saturday selling exclusive goodies

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is continuing its tour across the U.S. with its all-pink cafe on wheels.

The cafe on wheels has delighted thousands of fans from all over the U.S.

This weekend locals get their chance to celebrate all things Hello Kitty.

Saturday morning Hello Kitty fans lined up bright and early around the Lakeside Shopping Center to secure limited-edition merchandise.

Video from J. Nieto

Fans were able to buy merchandise and treats from 10 a.m. to 7p.m.

Video from J.Nieto

Locals lined up for new pink Hello Kitty Cafe t-shirts, stainless rainbow thermos, Hello Kitty Cafe cookie plushes, hand-decorated cookie sets, sprinkle mugs, and much more.

The truck will continued to be parked at 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002 ( near P.F Changs) until 7p.m. Saturday.

Fans visiting are encouraged to:

• Stay home if sick with a cough or fever

• Wear a face mask

• Maintain a distance of 6 feet from other customers and staff

• Clean hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer after contact with frequently

touched surfaces