He’ll string you along

Metairie music man makes a difference in the songbook of life

METAIRIE, La – Just off Metairie Road.

In the heart of Old Metairie.

An Old World music master sets up shop.

His name is Salvador Giardina.

He loves music.

WGNO’s Bill Wood asks Sal, to quote the Bee Gees, “how deep is your love?”

Sal has the answer.

He says, “extreme love for music, I’ve had music in my blood since I was very, very young and it’s always been a passion of mine.”

Sal’s the Louisiana man in a life-long relationship.

It’s a marriage.

He makes his own musical masterpieces.

And he repairs other people’s works of musical art with no strings attached.

His shop is at 101 Focis Street in Old Metairie, right off Metairie Road.

He’s also a musician, himself.

Sal can strum a few notes and a few songs himself.

He’s the Maestro, all right.

In his one-man workshop.

He conducts and restores one more note in the symphony of life.