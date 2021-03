NEW ORLEANS — Councilwoman Helena Moreno has announced her decision to run again for Council at-large.

This announcement came as a surprise to many, as rumors were that Moreno would be challenging Mayor Latoya Cantrell for the mayor’s seat.

My life in pub service has been dedicated to winning big battles on behalf of ppl I serve. I’m energized by opportunity to make a difference & that’s what motivates me to humbly request support for journey ahead. Let’s fight for our future, together. https://t.co/8mZVtD1fA5 — Helena Moreno (@HelenaMorenoLA) March 16, 2021

Helen Moreno has been a member of the Louisiana House of Representatives from the 93rd District since 2010.

Moreno was elected to the New Orleans City Council in 2018 and assumed the role of President in 2019.