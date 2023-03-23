NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A heavy police presence was reported in New Orleans Thursday morning.

Around 9:15 a.m., multiple police units were seen surrounding a vehicle near the intersection of Calliope and Magazine streets. The scene was steps away National World War II Museum and Higgins Hotel off the Pontchartrain Expressway.

Both the New Orleans Police Department and Louisiana State Police responded to the incident. No details regarding the incident have been released.

We’re told more information is to come in a press conference is set to start soon.

This is a developing story. Stay updated with WGNO on air and online for the latest.

