And it's a 'quadruple bypass' if you eat 4 of them

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – It’s on the menu on National Waffle Day.

And every day.

It’s called the “Heart Attack”.

It’s a waffle topped with caramelized onions and mushrooms.

Then two fried eggs, jalapenos, and three kinds of cheese.

Mozzarella, cheddar, and muenster.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is at Waffles on Maple which is actually in Metairie, at 4650 West Esplanade Avenue.

August 24 is National Waffle Day.

And every day at Waffles on Maple.

Pass the syrup.

But don’t pass up the opportunity.

If you’re able to eat four of the “Heart Attacks’, they call it a quadruple bypass.

And they call you famous.

Your face, at least.

You get your photo on the wall.

A moment of fame in waffle history.