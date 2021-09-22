Health Solutions provides Hurricane relief assistance to Laplace residents

LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — On Friday, September 10, the LA Health Solutions team provided over 400 meals to the LaPlace community. Because of the overwhelming response, the LA Health Solutions team returned on Friday, September 17, 2021, and provided an additional 750 meals.

This week is no different, on Friday, September 24, the team will provide an additional 1,000 meals at LA Health Solution located at 1524 W. Airline Hwy., LaPlace, LA 70068 starting at 1 p.m.

We are proud to be a small part of the recovery progress in the LaPlace community. This

community has been devastated by the effects of Hurricane Ida, and a hot meal and a snoball

help to bring a small sense of normalcy and comfort to everyone here Dr. Lyle Schween,

LA Health Solutions team members who participated in the food distribution really felt like they were

part of making a difference in the community and look forward to continuing each week through the

month of September and into October.

As soon as the hurricane passed, we knew that we had to help our community recover. The

first Friday we provided meals was eye-opening hearing everyone’s stories. Most people in the

community did not have power and their homes were damaged, some beyond repair. Providing

home-made pork sandwiches, hamburgers cooked on the grill, and cold snoballs just gave

everyone a little bit of hope. The LA Health Solutions team will continue to give meals to the

LaPlace community every Friday through the beginning of October, and if more is needed, we

will give more. Dr. Lyle Schween, CEO of LA Health Solutions