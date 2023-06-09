NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The State Health Department has an urgent recommendation for visitors and locals in New Orleans this weekend for the annual Pride events. They are urging folks to get vaccinated for Monkeypox or Mpox, which it is now called.

Although the Louisiana Health Department is not seeing the number of cases like last summer, but Mpox is still a growing concern for health officials especially at large social event like Pride.

The Pride party won’t stop in the French Quarter, but health officials want party-goers to stop ang get vaccinated for Mpox, which is formerly known as Monkeypox.

“We know community transmission is still occurring,” Theresa Sokol with the Louisiana Department of Health said.

She said since the MPox outbreak began there’s been 314 cases in Louisiana and 8 of those cases have been since January of this year and not all of the cases are being reported.

“Community transmission is occurring at lower levels, but there is a risk for a resurgence and we want folks to know that getting vaccinated is their best protection,” she said.

Sokol says large social events like Pride could cause future outbreaks especially for those at high risk, if they are not vaccinated for the disease.

Mpox is mostly spread through intimate and sexual skin-to-skin contact with an infected person. It is a disease that causes extreme rashes and swollen lymph nodes.

“One of the ways we are trying to facilitate is to make it as easy as possible to hold vaccination clinics at sites where people may already be going to gather for festivals,” she said.

Today a Mpox vaccine clinic was hosted at Lemman Park where the Black Community Pride Fest was going on.

“They can have fun. They can attend these events. They can have their celebrations, we want that to happen, but we want folks to be as protected as possible,” Sokol said.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.