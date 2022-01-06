Property taxes may go up this year for New Orleans residents. Here’s why.

Will you say 'yes' to a new property tax?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Your property taxes might go up in the new year but, you’ll likely get to decide if they do up or not. A special election is being called for voters in Orleans Parish.

A new property tax is being proposed but, before it goes into effect, the voters will have to approve it.

The property tax would be used as funding for early childhood education.

While another property tax is not something most residents want to hear, if approved, the city would have money to pay for mental health programs for kids in our community, social work, and teacher training.

Back in November of 2021, the New Orleans City Council unanimously approved a notice of intent to place this new property tax on the April ballot. The new five mil tax would create a permanent revenue stream to fund early childhood education.

Today, Thursday, January 6, 2022, the city council will take up a resolution, calling for the special election to officially happen.

Many local parents and local leaders are supporting this idea of adding the property tax, saying the proposed tax will boost education initiatives in New Orleans.

“This would generate just over twenty-one million dollars, its first year to build an additional one thousand seats across the city in learning centers just like this one,” said Helena Moreno, New Orleans City Council.

If approved by the city council, Orleans Parish voters will head to the polls on April 30 of this year for the special election. The item will be taken up at approximately noon today.

Keep in mind that the New Orleans City Council will not meet in person. Out of an abundance of caution, they’ve decided to go back to meeting virtually again. Their virtual meeting is at 10 am.