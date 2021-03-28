Head-on crash kills Kenner man in St. John the Baptist Parish

LAPLACE, La. — A fatal crash involving three vehicles on US 51 at Woodland Drive in St John the Baptist Parish claimed the life of 66-year-old Eliseo Randolfo Jordan of Kenner.

Louisiana State Police are investigating the head-on collision that occurred Saturday afternoon approximately 4:40 p.m. when Jordan’s 2016 Nissan Pathfinder struck a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 20-year-old Kristopher Dillon of Reserve. Dillon was travelling on US 51 northbound in the opposite direction of Jordan when his Chevrolet crossed the center line striking Jordan head-on.

The impact of the crash caused the Nissan to strike a third vehicle, a 2003 Honda Civic, which sustained minor to moderate damage. Jordan sustained severe injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Dillon received moderate injuries for which he is being treated for at a local hospital. The driver of the third vehicle was properly restrained and is currently being treated for minor injuries.

Impairment on the part of Dillon is unknown however standard toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for further analysis.

This crash remains under Troop B investigation and no further information is available at this time.