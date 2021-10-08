He never wanted to leave high school and he never did

After almost half a century, he's still here in the halls

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) – Of all the Louisiana students traveling up and down the halls at Chalmette High School, one never wanted to leave.

He’s Wayne Warner.

Wayne came here to be the principal.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says it’s the job he’s had for almost half a century.

He’s the top teacher.

He’s in charge of more than 2,200 students.

At the school, if you look for it, you can see that, there’s a chair.

It’s the same chair used as a welcome mat at the school after the flood of Hurricane Katrina.

Folks from around the parish used the chair to step up and into the second floor of the school.

The school was their refuge after the hurricane destroyed their homes.

The idea for all this was from the head and heart of Wayne Warner.

The chair is still here.

Still standing.

Just like the principal.

The kid who never wanted to leave high school.

And who never did.