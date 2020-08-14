He got laid off along with thousands in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Antoine’s has been on the New Orleans menu for 180 years.

That’s almost two centuries of serving.

For Kevin O’Neill, he’s been serving for the last eight years.

He was in charge of everything everybody drinks.

Until he got laid off from the place he loves.

WGNO’s very own Bill Wood says Kevin O’Neill is one of many workers now in the unemployment line because of the pandemic.

The unemployment rate surged from 5.2 percent last summer to 12.9 percent this summer.

That means about one-third of the city’s 90,000 hospitality workers are not working.

And that may be the way it will be until rehiring starts.

And that may not be for another six months.