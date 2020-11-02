Hay ride accident in Mississippi leaves 10 people injured

PICAYUNE, Miss. (AP) — Ten people on a hayride in Mississippi are being treated for critical injuries after a pickup truck collided with their trailer being pulled by an ATV.

News outlets report the pickup rear-ended the trailer Friday around 7:30 p.m. in rural Pearl River County, about 10 minutes west of Picayune.

The county’s emergency management director, Danny Manley, says the collision sent the trailer tumbling off the road, which accounted for the severity of the injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.