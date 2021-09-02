Has your loved one suffered a nursing home horror story during Hurricane Ida? If so, WGNO News wants to hear from you…

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In the fallout from Hurricane Ida, the Louisiana Health Department reported four fatalities involving nursing home residents after being evacuated to Tangipahoa Parish facility.
WGNO News would like to speak to family members of nursing home residents who were sent to a warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish.
Do you know someone who was in one of these nursing homes:
- River Palms Nursing and Rehab in Orleans Parish
- South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab in Lafourche Parish
- Maison Orleans Healthcare Center in Orleans Parish
- Park Place Healthcare Nursing Home in Jefferson Parish
- West Jefferson Health Care Center in Jefferson Parish
- Maison DeVille Nursing Home in Terrebonne Parish
- Maison DeVille Nursing Home of Harvey in Jefferson Parish
If so, please contact us via email at news@wgno.com.