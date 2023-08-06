GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — A car crash claimed the life of a Harvey woman on Saturday, Aug. 5.

According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 1:45 a.m. at the intersection of Destrehan Avenue and Cimwood Drive.

Reports show a Dodge Charger and a Nissan Sentra collided head-on.

As a result of the impact, multiple occupants in the Nissan Sentra sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital where one woman later died from her injuries.

At this time, there are no updates on the conditions of the other occupants.

There were no reported injuries from occupants in the Dodge Charger.

A routine toxicology sample was taken from both drivers.

The crash remains under investigation.

