Harvey firefighters rescue stray kitten trapped in car engine

HARVEY, La. — The cat has been let out of the bag (or in this case, a car engine!) after Harvey firefighters respond to a call about a trapped kitten.

Wednesday evening, two firefighters from Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #2 received a call about a stray kitten trapped the engine compartment of a car. Firefighter Mechanic Kyle Cardon was able to crawl under the front bumper and remove a plastic guard grom the bottom of the car, finally able to push the kitten out of the back of the engine compartment.

While the kitten was not injured, the resident said she felt obligated to take care of it and most likely adopt it.

But, perhaps the most purr-fect ending to the story… the kitten now has a name: Harvey, dedicated to the firefighters who helped save the day.