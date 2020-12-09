Harrah’s no more. $325M upgrade to transform Harrah’s casino into ‘Caesars New Orleans’

NEW ORLEANS – On Tuesday, Harrah’s New Orleans took to social media to announce the big news.

Harrah’s says, “The rich, vibrant culture & history of New Orleans will soon be met with the opulent and indulgent luxury of Caesars. Caesars Entertainment has announced plans to transform & rebrand our property through a $325 million dollar expansion.”

In 2024, Harrah’s will be trading in their iconic star for a golden laurel, to become Caesars New Orleans.

The multi-million dollar expansion includes a full exterior and interior redesign, an updated casino floor, new culinary experiences, and an all-new 340-room hotel tower with views of the Mississippi River, French Quarter, and downtown New Orleans.

Click for details: https://www.caesars.com/destinations#Louisiana