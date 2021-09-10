Harrah’s New Orleans reopens to the public

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, Harrah’s New Orleans Casino and Hotel resumed gaming and hospitality operations.
The gaming floor, hotel, and the property’s restaurants and bars are all reopened.
“As a native, I know that New Orleans has always been a city of resilience,” said Samir Mowad, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Harrah’s New Orleans. “As we move forward on this road to recovery, all of us at Harrah’s New Orleans are committed to getting our vibrant city rolling again. We are happy to reopen our doors and while we know there is work ahead of us as a community, it’s work we will do together.”
The following amenities are open:
Hotel
- Harrah’s New Orleans is now accepting hotel guests
Gaming
- Slots
- Table games
- The Poker Room
Bars and Lounges
- All casino bars
Restaurants
- 501 Coffee
- Fuddruckers
- Gordon Biersch Brewery
- Grand Isle
- Hoodoo Lounge
- Lucky Dogs
- Manning’s Sports Bar and Grill
- McAlister’s Select
- Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse New Orleans
- Starbucks Coffee
- The Steakhouse
Attractions
- Fulton Alley
The property will continue to comply with the City of New Orleans’ health and safety mandates including mandatory masks and proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours to enter indoor establishments.