Harrah’s New Orleans reopens to the public

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, Harrah’s New Orleans Casino and Hotel resumed gaming and hospitality operations.

The gaming floor, hotel, and the property’s restaurants and bars are all reopened.

“As a native, I know that New Orleans has always been a city of resilience,” said Samir Mowad, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Harrah’s New Orleans. “As we move forward on this road to recovery, all of us at Harrah’s New Orleans are committed to getting our vibrant city rolling again. We are happy to reopen our doors and while we know there is work ahead of us as a community, it’s work we will do together.”

The following amenities are open:

Hotel

Harrah’s New Orleans is now accepting hotel guests

Gaming

Slots

Table games

The Poker Room

Bars and Lounges

All casino bars

Restaurants

501 Coffee

Fuddruckers

Gordon Biersch Brewery

Grand Isle

Hoodoo Lounge

Lucky Dogs

Manning’s Sports Bar and Grill

McAlister’s Select

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse New Orleans

Starbucks Coffee

The Steakhouse

Attractions

Fulton Alley

The property will continue to comply with the City of New Orleans’ health and safety mandates including mandatory masks and proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours to enter indoor establishments.