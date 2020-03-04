Harrah’s hosts job fair on Thursday, March 5

NEW ORLEANS – Harrah’s New Orleans invites friendly, enthusiastic job seekers to attend a spring hiring event on March 5.

The job fair will take place on the second floor of Manning’s Sports Bar & Grill, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Dozens of employment opportunities are available throughout the casino, hotel, and Manning’s Sports Bar & Grill.

Harrah’s is hiring security officers, table games dealers & supervisors, reservations agents, hotel housekeepers, casino cleaners, valet drivers, casino cashiers/tellers, hotel front desk agents, dishwashers, culinary cooks, bartenders, and more.

Applicants are also invited to enroll in Harrah’s free Blackjack Dealer School.

A complete listing of open positions is available at CaesarsJobs.com.

Eligible candidates must:

Be at least 21 years of age for most positions; a limited number of positions are open to 18 to 20 year-olds

Present a valid state photo ID such as a driver’s license or passport

Dress professionally for the interview

Be able to pass a drug screen and background check; Harrah’s is a drug-free workplace

Most positions require a high school diploma or GED

Outgoing and enthusiastic individuals interested in working for Harrah’s New Orleans are encouraged to apply online at CaesarsJobs.com prior to attending the job fair. Job applicants will be welcomed on a walk-in basis and can expect to spend up to two hours at the job fair.

Harrah’s offers free downtown parking and a non-smoking environment. Full-time benefits include medical, dental, and vision coverage, along with an on-site health center staffed with a doctor, nurse practitioners, and registered nurses. Harrah’s New Orleans is an Equal Opportunity Employer.