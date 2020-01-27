Hard Rock Hotel developers expected to speak on radio show

NEW ORLEANS– Representatives from “1031 Development LLC,” the developers of the Hard Rock Hotel project are expected to speak for the first time since October’s deadly construction site collapse.

The company announced via an ad in the Times Picayune- New Orleans Advocate that their representatives would be speaking on the “Newell Normand Show” on WWL Radio at noon on Monday.

The ad goes on to say that the company is not responsible for the engineering and construction of the building and blames the City of New Orleans for delays in the demolition process.

The city is currently targeting Mid-March for an implosion to take down the building.

Last week, the New Orleans City Council announced that they would like to hold public hearings into the collapse.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell has said that any investigation into the collapse will be handled by the appropriate authorities.