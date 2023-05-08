METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Monday (May 8) was the kick-off for National Teacher Appreciation Week and for Hynes Park Elementary School P.E. teacher Kendra Riley-Williams, it started with a nice surprise.

With the help of Walmart, Williams is now equipped with everything she needs to make PE the student’s favorite class. The act was done as a thank you for her everyday investments in her students.

She was also presented with a personal Walmart+ membership to help with the costs and to save her money even on personal shopping items.

The staff from the Walmart in Gentilly surprised Williams Monday morning as they entered the gym during her class with baskets full of hundreds of dollars worth of school supplies.

The action was done as a gesture for parents of the school’s students to take some time out and appreciates the teachers who make a difference in their child’s life, equipping them with the knowledge needed to succeed academically.

