Happening this week: Art in Bloom 2021 at NOMA – tickets available now

NEW ORLEANS — Tickets are on sale now for Art in Bloom 2021: Home Grown, presented by IBERIABANK and First Horizon.

NOMA’s most anticipated springtime event takes place May 5th through 9th.

With the current climate in mind, 2021’s theme, Home Grown, will bring together exhibitors and speakers primarily from our city and region to celebrate the beauty that you can create at home.

Art in Bloom 2021 will showcase spectacular floral designs created by garden clubs, floral designers, and creative talents from across New Orleans.

This year, Art in Bloom will feature both virtual and in-person experiences for patrons to enjoy while adhering to safety measures that will ensure the well-being of visitors, patrons, and staff.

Tickets are $20 each and may be purchased here.

These tickets are good for May 5 or 6, and allow access to Art in Bloom, the Besthoff Sculpture Garden, and the special exhibition Buddha and Shiva, Lotus and Dragon: Masterworks from the Mr. and Mrs. John D. Rockefeller 3rd Collection at Asia Society.