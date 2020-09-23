Happening Now: All Jefferson Parish bars can open for on-premise consumption

JEFFERSON, LA – On Monday morning, the Jefferson Parish Council voted and adopted a resolution unanimously at a special council meeting to allow all Jefferson Parish bars to reopen as soon as the parish met the percent positivity criteria under Governor Edwards’ current Phase Three order.

Today, September 23, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) released data to show that Jefferson Parish has a two-week COVID-19 test positivity rate of less than five percent.

Starting today, all bars in Jefferson Parish will be allowed to open for on-premise consumption but must follow guidelines per the Governor’s order.

Bars can open at 25 percent capacity or up to 50 patrons indoors for customers seated for tableside service, whichever is less. Outdoor service is also allowed but in no event can the outdoor seated capacity exceed 50 patrons in total.

No standing room capacity is allowed, all drinks must be ordered at a table and delivered by bar staff to the table. All seating of patrons must be socially distanced. No live music will be allowed.

Sale and service of alcohol at bars must end at 11 p.m., with all patrons cleared from the building by 11 p.m.

No one under the age of 21 is permitted in any bar. The Governor’s order also prohibits the sale or service of alcohol for on-premises consumption at all establishments, including restaurants and casinos, after 11 p.m.

The Governor’s Phase Three order will be in place for 28 days, expiring on October 9, 2020.