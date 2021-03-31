Happening in September: Hancock Whitney Zoo-To-Do and Zoo-To-Do for Kids

NEW ORLEANS — Returning in 2021, the Hancock Whitney Zoo-To-Do and Zoo-To-Do for Kids presented by Children’s Hospital New Orleans.

This year’s events will look slightly different from years past, but they still promise to be the “Wildest Parties in Town.”

Otter Proposal Audubon Aquarium of the Americas Monday, February 18, 2019

The 43rd annual Hancock Whitney Zoo-To-Do will be Friday, September 17, and the 32nd annual Zoo-To-Do for Kids presented by Children’s Hospital New Orleans will be Friday, September 10.

Tickets for both events will go on sale April 30.

“Hancock Whitney Zoo-to-Do has long been the premier event in the city and we are thrilled that we will be returning in the fall,” said Hancock Whitney Senior Regional President Gary Lorio. “Our long-time partnership with Audubon allows us to focus on the protection of the world’s most threatened species, and we are honored to be a part of the whooping crane conservation efforts.”

The 2021 events celebrate Audubon’s conservation efforts for whooping cranes, an endangered species that neared extinction in the 1940s.

Audubon has long been a leader in the conservation of these majestic birds and continues to work on their behalf through the Alliance for Sustainable Wildlife, Audubon’s conservation breeding partnership with San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

Audubon Zoo serves as an important source of inspiration and passion for whooping crane conservation by offering opportunities for guests to see these graceful creatures in person at the whooping crane habitat, where a pair of cranes serve as ambassadors for their species.

Otter Proposal Audubon Aquarium of the Americas Monday, February 18, 2019

“Each of us has the power to impact the natural world—for better or for worse,” said Audubon Nature Institute President and CEO Ron Forman. “The funds raised through our Zoo-To-Do events support Audubon’s facilities and programming that inspire our community to take positive action and leave the natural world better than they found it.”

Hancock Whitney Zoo-To-Do on September 17 will feature a more intimate setting than in years past. Sponsor and Patron Admission begins at 7 p.m., and the party goes until 11 p.m. Hancock Whitney is once again the Title Sponsor for the adults-only fundraiser that features delectable cuisine from local restaurants and Audubon Catering and premium cocktails.

The Zoo-To-Do events will be social-distancing-friendly events that will offer a limited number of tickets for sale for each event in order to adhere to safety measures and ensure guest and staff well-being. The events will follow City, State, and U.S. Center for Disease Control’s guidelines for safety. Due to the changing nature of these guidelines, restrictions, and protocols will be determined closer to the event date.

In commemoration of the original date of Hancock Whitney Zoo-To-Do, the public can participate in Audubon’s Zoo-To-Dine event on Friday, April 30, 2021. The last day to order meal packages is Monday, April 12 and drive-thru meal pick-up will be April 30 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Enjoy specialty curated meals and cocktails provided by some of Zoo-To-Do’s longstanding Restaurant Partners at home. Zoo-To-Dine supports local restaurants and Audubon animals.

Otter Proposal Audubon Aquarium of the Americas Monday, February 18, 2019