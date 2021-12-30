Inspired by Jesuit students who wanted to do even more

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – By the box that’s how dinner is delivered.

From inside a school cafeteria, food is packed up and soon to be shipped out for folks around New Orleans.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood sees families and friends give up some of their holidays to serve up a holiday buffet-in-a-box for somebody else.

Inspired by a group of guys from Jesuit High School including Palmer Montalbano.

He’s a member of the Jesuit Class of 2017 and just graduated from Vanderbilt, Class of 2021.

Bill Wood says to Palmer, “your school was already doing a big Thanksgiving food drive.”

Palmer Montalbano says, “yes, but always families were leftover on the list, we originally thought of this because we wanted to help those families.”

Because their holiday meal deal includes a ham and because it’s a feast for families, they decided to call their project Hams for Fams.

Emily Hemelt, Dominican Class of 2021 and now a freshman at Dartmouth says, “it really does arrive at our heart for us, we’re run by high school and college students, so it’s a great way to get involved, too.”

They’re on a mission.

At the most wonderful time of year.

To make sure nobody is left out.

To make sure everybody has leftovers

A ham sandwich, maybe.

Served with a sidedish of hope.





