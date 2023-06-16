TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by two cars in Tangipahoa Parish on Thursday, June 15.

Officials with the Louisiana State Police (LSP) said the crash happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. on LA Highway 3234 near Patti Road.

They said 53-year-old Susan Johnson, of Hammond, was walking south attempting to cross LA Highway 3234. She was struck by a 2020 Nissan Altima that was westbound in the right lane of the highway. She was then also struck by a 2007 Toyota Yaris that was traveling directly behind the Nissan.

LSP officials said Johnson suffered fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the Nissan and Toyota were both properly restrained and uninjured.

According to LSP, a toxicology sample was taken by Johnson and both drivers. The crash is under investigation.

