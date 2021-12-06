Hammond PD investigating Saturday car crash involving 18 vehicles

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) — On Monday morning, the Hammond Police Department continues its investigation into an accident involving more than a dozen cars over the weekend.

Hammond PD was called to the scene of an accident around 5:20 a.m. on Saturday, December 4.

The accident involved 18 vehicles and took place on I-55 and US Highway 190 West.

According to the Hammond Police Department, “The accident occurred on the southbound side of I-55 on top of the overpass.”

There was heavy fog in the area at the time of the crash. The location of the crash combined with the heavy fog is what law enforcement believes led to the rest of the vehicles being involved in this accident.



Images courtesy of Hammond Police Department

The first accident took place between two vehicles and resulted in minor damage.

“Eighteen total vehicles were involved, and although the damage was extensive, injuries were moderate to minor,” according to the Hammond Police Department.

“Weather conditions play a huge role in traffic safety. Please consider these conditions and reduce speed when necessary. We are blessed that this accident was not fatal for the drivers,” said Chief Edwin Bergeron, Jr.

The investigation into this multi-vehicle crash remains ongoing.

If you have any information about this crash that could help investigators, please call Traffic Officer Petermann at 985-277-5737.