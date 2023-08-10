TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Hammond man died in a hospital after crashing on Interstate 55 in Tangipahoa Parish on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Louisiana State Police officials said 74-year-old Robert Kimble was driving northbound on the interstate in a 2001 Lexus RX3 when his vehicle struck a guardrail near U.S. Highway 51.

According to LSP, Kimble wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and suffered “severe” injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officials said a toxicology sample was taken from Kimble for analysis.

LSP reminds drivers that wearing a seatbelt can reduce the chance of being injured or killed in a crash.

