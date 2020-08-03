Hammond man dies after vehicle strikes many trees off of LA 22 West

PONCHATOULA, La. (BRPROUD) – A 49-year-old man from Hammond is dead after a single-vehicle crash on LA 22 West.

The accident occurred on Sunday, August 2 and took the life of Damian C. Tenhaaf.

Louisiana State Police initiated an investigation after 8 a.m. and determined that Tenhaff was driving a Hyundai Sonata at the time of the crash.

At some point, the Hyundai Sonata veered off the roadway and struck a lot of trees.

LSP says, “Tenhaaf was improperly restrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries.”

Authorities say that Tenhaff passed away at the crash scene.

Troopers do not suspect impairment in this case.

The investigation into this deadly crash remains open.