NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Thursday’s the day to celebrate the burrito. It’s National Burrito Day!

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is at Felipe’s in the French Quarter where the big day calls for a day of big burrito production.

Pike Howard is wrapping up 3,000 burritos on National Burrito Day.

And the price is right.

It’s half-price all day.

The burrito has a history that goes all the way back to the 1900s.

It starts on a street in Mexico.

The creator was a street vendor.

He’d make his meals and then wrap them in a tortilla.

The perfect packaging, he figured.

The tortillas kept the food warm and made them easy to travel with.

The food would travel on the back of a small donkey.

A small burro.

A “burrito”.

That’s how it got its name.

And nowadays, the burrito has its very own national day.

Other National Burrito Day deals

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories