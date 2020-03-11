Gusman may seek to regain control of jail

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Court records show that the sheriff in New Orleans may soon seek to regain full control of the city’s long-troubled jail.

In 2016, Sheriff Marlin Gusman agreed to cede authority over the jail to a court-approved compliance director. The move came as advocates for jail inmates and the U.S. Justice Department complained in federal court about the slow pace of progress in efforts to combat inmate violence and improve health care at the jail.

Gusman’s lawyers Tuesday asked the judge in the case to schedule a status conference in preparation for a possible motion to terminate the position of compliance director.