NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Devvin Burgess, operational manager at Jefferson Gun Outlet, says gun sales are booming and their value is soaring.



“People use it almost as an investment, you know? They know if I buy this gun for 600 bucks, I can sell it back to a gun store for double that,” said Burgess.



This, after President Biden addressed the nation last night, encouraging the ban of high capacity magazines and assault weapons and raising the age to buy them to 21.



“After Sandy Hook, after Charleston, after Orlando after Las Vegas, after Parkland, nothing has been done. This time that can’t be true,” said President Biden.



Burgess says Biden’s plea is only increasing ammunition and firearm sales across the country.

He says one of the distributors Jefferson Gun Outlet gets their magazines from sold thousands of them during Biden’s speech.



“They sold 56,000 magazines in ten minutes,” said Burgess.



While Biden is pushing for congress to pass stricter gun legislation, gun owners like Stephanie O’Rourke, who grew up shooting firearms, says owning one is becoming more important in the world we live in.



“It’s becoming more, I think, a necessity, to be prepared to be our own first responders,” said O’Rourke.



But those advocating for gun control say it’s necessary to prevent mass shootings and save lives.



“For God’s sake, how much more carnage are we willing to accept?” asked President Biden.



President Biden’s gun legislation is slated to get a full house vote next week. However, it’s unlikely that it’ll pass once it gets to the senate.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction