NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – They speak and write in French and only French.

Except in English and PE.

And that’s from the first day until graduation, WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to know.

This is Audubon Charter School. And right here, New Orleans eighth graders get busy. They’re writing back to their pen pals.

In French.

In France.

American kids are answering questions from French eighth graders.

A question like, “What’s your favorite food?”

The answer from the Americans in New Orleans turns out to be gumbo.

And it must have been some mighty good gumbo, the French kids made a trip all the way to New Orleans.

They stopped first in the French Quarter, of course.

They wanted to see the statue of Joan of Arc. She’s from the same city they’re from. That’s Orleans in France.

Back where the gumbo got the conversation going, the man who started it all is 13-year-old pen pal professional Max.

Max felt a certain sense of international responsibility.

Especially when the subject is gumbo.

