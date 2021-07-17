Grounded NOLA riverboat freed from Kentucky sandbar in middle of Lake Barkley

CADIZ, Ky. (WGNO) — The U.S. Coast Guard sent a video showing the Mississippi River riverboat freed from a sandbar it had been stuck on for more than a week and a half.

The Lake Barkley Grounding Unified Command freed the American Jazz from Lake Barkley in Cadiz, Ky., on Friday after salvage crews used a combination of a tug and barge setup along with the ship’s own propulsion.

Lake Barkley is a man-made reservoir along the Cumberland River where the American Jazz ran aground on July 8 with 120 passengers on board, all of whom were safely transported off the boat and transferred to a hotel in Nashville.

“Thanks to the amazing support of American Cruise Lines, the state of Kentucky, Trigg County Emergency Management, Donjon-SMIT and the residence of Trigg County the American Jazz was removed today and was found fit for service on the Cumberland River,” said Cmdr. Jennifer Andrew, federal on-scene coordinator for the unified command.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

The ship, which just started sailing in March, will once again resume its regular schedule of trips between Memphis and New Orleans.