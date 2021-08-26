Grilled cheese donut, served upside down, inside out

Donuts are not just crisp, they're 'butter krisp' at this Louisiana diner

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) – It’s a down-home, not far from downtown diner.

Not far from downtown Covington, Louisiana.

The address is 1105 Business 190 in Covington.

WGNO’s Bill Wood wants you to know what’s on the menu is not just crisp.

It’s “butter krisp”.

That’s the name of the place.

Butter Krisp Diner.

Donuts are the specialty.

But they’re not alone on the menu.

They’re cozy in the grilled cheese donut.

That’s the creation of owner and chef Joey Bonono.

Joey bought the place about a year ago.

It’s been around 45 years.

The moment you walk in, you’ll know one thing.

Okay, two things.

The cuisine is crispy.

Sorry, that would be krispy with a “k”.

And the other thing is, Elvis has not left the building.

He’s everywhere.

The inspiration for the decoration.

Elvis is the patron saint of the place.

He’s all shook up.

The place is adorned with anything Elvis.

And anything from the fifties.

It’s a trip back in time.

For your tastebuds.

And for your heart.