GRETNA, La. — Driving conditions are improving in Gretna, as WGNO’s Chris Welty was on Gretna Boulevard near Belle Chasse Highway.

According to Welty, water was still standing but on its way down despite the drains struggling to keep up. Jefferson Parish officials say they have 195 pumps throughout the parish, and all are functional and working.

Those pumps will be tested as severe weather will remain in the area over the next several days.