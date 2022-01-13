Greg Brooks Jr. announces decision to transfer to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. — Former West Jefferson star, Greg Brooks Jr., becomes the third defensive back to transfer to LSU this week.
The announcement was made tonight on Twitter:
Brooks signed with Arkansas out of high school and it is where he has played his college ball the last 3 years.
He started all 12 games as a freshman in 2019 and 8 games at nickel in 2020.
Greg Brooks Jr. finished the 2021 season with 39 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 interception.
Joe Foucha, his teammate at Arkansas, announced that he was also transferring to LSU earlier this week.