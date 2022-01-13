Greg Brooks Jr. announces decision to transfer to LSU

ARLINGTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 25: Greg Brooks Jr. #9 of the Arkansas Razorbacks reacts after Arkansas intercepted a Texas A&M Aggies pass in the second half of the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Arkansas won 20-10. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Former West Jefferson star, Greg Brooks Jr., becomes the third defensive back to transfer to LSU this week.

The announcement was made tonight on Twitter:

Really From That Bayou This That Alligator Walk! IM COMING HOME!!#GeauxTigers 🐯 pic.twitter.com/YDDJf0fLXE — GregoryBrooks. (@Gbrooks5_) January 13, 2022

Brooks signed with Arkansas out of high school and it is where he has played his college ball the last 3 years.

He started all 12 games as a freshman in 2019 and 8 games at nickel in 2020.

Greg Brooks Jr. finished the 2021 season with 39 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 interception.

Joe Foucha, his teammate at Arkansas, announced that he was also transferring to LSU earlier this week.



