Greenwood PD finds bag of marijuana inside Christmas toy donation box

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Greenwood police say officers found a bag of marijuana inside of a Christmas toy donation box Wednesday afternoon.

Greenwood PD made a post on Facebook, sharing a photo of a small bag that allegedly contained marijuana inside of it.

“I guess, it’s the thought that counts,” GPD said in a Facebook post with a picture of the not-so-festive find.

“Marijuana is not a good gift to put in the toy donation box for Operation Santa Claus!”

Greenwood PD has been collecting toys through Operation Santa Claus for local families in need who have kids for more than 30 years. They also accept new, unwrapped toy donations and money to help offset the costs of buying the gifts and providing wrapping paper, etc. to the families. Learn more about how to donate and who is eligible here.

No word on whether this is the first time they’ve received a “donation” like the stash discovered Wednesday.