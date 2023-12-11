NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Several organizations and parishes in the Greater New Orleans area have received grants for beautification projects.

Leaders with Keep Louisiana Beautiful announced that the organization has awarded over $181,000 in grants to beautification projects in 21 parishes. The grants are meant to fund planting projects and welcome signs in highly visible areas.

According to the organization, recipients receive up to $8,000 in reimbursement for the projects.

“This grant requires plants and trees to be at least 25% native to Louisiana. In addition to beautifying public spaces, projects are required to exhibit diverse community support, collaboration between organizations, matching contributions, and benefits to community residents,” said leaders with Keep Louisiana Beautiful.

The following recipients in the Greater New Orleans area received funding for the projects listed below:

Jefferson Parish The City of Westwego received funding for a garden around a welcome sign at the Fourth Street entrance to the city. The Grand Isle Garden Club received funding to plant trees in Grand Isle Community Center Park, 90 West Park and the Port Commission Property.

Lafourche Parish The City of Thibodaux received funding for plantings in Downtown Thibodaux and Bayou Lafourche.

Orleans Parish Dillard University received funding to restore the flower beds surrounding the Avenue of the Oaks. The New Orleans Museum of Art received funding for landscaping alongside the intersection of Enrique Alferez Drive and Collins Diboll Circle in City Park. The Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard Merchants and Business Association received funding for nine trees to be planted around the Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza. Keep Algiers Beautiful received funding to plant flowers and bushes along medians in Algiers and to landscape around the city’s welcome sign.

St. Tammany Parish The Town of Madisonville received funding to beautify the town center and to add shrubbery to flower beds on Mulberry Street from Pine Street to Water Street.

Terrebonne Parish The Terrebonne Historical and Cultural Society’s Buquet Pavilion Garden at Southdown Plantation and Museum received funding to plant indigo, irises, milkweed, native ferns and a vine-draped archway.

Washington Parish The City of Bogalusa received funding to plant 50 native trees.



“When we take the time to enhance the appearance of our communities, we convey our love for Louisiana,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

“Not only do beautification projects improve community appearance, but it’s also proven people are less likely to litter in well-maintained areas,” said KLB Executive Director Susan Russell.

The full list of recipients can be found online.

