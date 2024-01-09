NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Greater New Orleans residents are facing a disruption as power outages sweep across the city due to severe weather Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

Entergy is currently reporting 783 Orleans Parish residents without power. Jefferson Parish is also experiencing almost 1,000 outages Tuesday morning. Tangipahoa Parish faces 833.

High winds and heavy rain swept through the area overnight, causing the outages.

Severe weather may have also caused a house to collapse in Tremé Monday afternoon.

According to Entergy, power is expected to be restored around 12 p.m. Outages can be viewed on Entergy’s power outage map.

