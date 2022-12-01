'Coats for Kids' from kids at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – Because the weather outside gets frightful, these kids come to school with a plan that’s definitely delightful.

At St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School in Metairie, they’re carrying coats.

By the handful.

By the bagful.

And in cars lined up like fans for a homecoming football game according to WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood.

The coats quickly fill up the big cardboard boxes from WGNO’s Coats for Kids.

We’ve been collecting coats for more than 26 years now.

And so far, the collection is more than 77,000.

The coats go to New Orleans kids who’d otherwise spend a cold winter.

We are able to make this happen with the support of community partners such as Blaze Courier, Entergy New Orleans, Russell’s Cleaning, MPress Printing, and NOLA Box.

We would also like to thank our invaluable community partners that serve as dropping locations for your donated new or lightly-used coat. Those businesses include The King Firm, Home Bank, Sweet Dreams Mattresses & Furniture, Headache & Pain Center, Jani King, Charbonnet Family Pharmacy, Calloway & Sons AC & Heating, Doerr Furniture, SpeeDee Oil Change, Spudly’s Super Spuds, Holy Cross, Amanda Miller Realty and Once Upon A Child. Please continue to check back on the drop-off locations listed below as more community partners hop on board.

WGNO’s Coats for Kids continues until January 13, 2023.