Grand Isle Port Commission names new executive director

GRAND ISLE, La. — The Grand Isle Port Commission recently appointed Weldon M. Danos as its new executive director, according to a press release on Wednesday.

Danos, a native of Raceland, graduate of Central Lafourche High School and resident of Grand Isle has 43 years of domestic and international experience in the oil & gas, marine, chemical and refining industries.

“I look forward to working together with the town of Grand Isle and locally businesses, as the Grand Isle Port Commission continues to serve the waterway needs of the island and state”, said Danos. “The Port of Grand Isle is excited about promoting all that Grand Isle has to offer from commercial fishing, shrimping and oyster production to petroleum transportation and recreational fishing.”

Danos, who has held various management level positions with companies operating in the State of Louisiana including Occidental Chemical Corporation, The Shaw Group, CB&I and McDermott, will oversee the activities of the Port’s mission to promote safety and commerce of Grand Isle and surrounding waters including the petroleum industry, commercial fisheries and tourism. He will serve as board member of the executive committee of the Ports Associate of Louisiana (PAL) and will support the Grand Isle board of commissioners appointed by the Governor of Louisiana

The various industries located within the Grand Isle Port include: Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries, LSU Sea Grant Oyster Facility, LDWF Oyster Hatchery, Louisiana Dried Shrimp Company, Cox Energy, A-Port, Fieldwood Energy and Grand Isle Shipyard.