GRAMERCY, La. (WGNO) — The U.S. Department of Labor notified Atalco Gramercy LLC, the operator of Gramercy Operation, of its pattern of violations.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration identified a pattern of violations regarding mandatory health or safety standards under the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act at the Gramercy Operation.

According to officials from the Department of Labor, Atalco Gramercy LLC has been cited 106 times between May 1, 2022, and April 30, 2023, for significant and substantial violations with 34 involving “the operator’s high negligence or disregard.”

They also noted that among the citations, four elevated orders were issued after learning the mine operator was not providing training as required by law.

The MSHA also said the Gramercy Operation’s significant and substantial violation rate per 100 inspection hours was over one point higher than the national average for metal and nonmetal facilities with the Gramercy Operation receiving a 9.54 and the national average being an 8.09.

Officials said during a MSHA review, a pattern of significant and substantial violations involving caustic spills and leaks that put miners at risk of injury was also identified.

Department of Labor officials said many of the violations came as a result of MSHA inspections following complaints about the facility’s condition.

The pattern of violations was announced on Monday, July 7, following an impact inspection conducted by MSHA on Jan. 31. As a result, the mine operator was cited for:

Failing to take prompt appropriate action to correct caustic material spills after workplace examinations identified the hazards

Not maintaining electrical equipment properly, including unsafe electrical cables, missing or damaged inspection and cover plates

Not correcting potentially dangerous conditions before energizing equipment

According to the Department of Labor, a pattern of violations notice is one of the MSHA’s toughest enforcement actions and can be issued “to mine operators who are chronic violators and demonstrate a disregard for the safety and health of miners.

