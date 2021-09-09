Grace is amazing after Hurricane Ida

On a mission at The Mission Church

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) – They’re on a mission all right.

It’s at The Mission Church here in Hammond, Louisiana.

WGNO’s Bill Wood has the story of faith after a Category 4 Hurricane.

Pastor Scott Boney is the shepherd of his flock of church members and volunteers.

They’re distributing food, water and other supplies.

So far, they’ve got so much stuff it took five semi-trucks, four forty-foot trailers and a couple of U-Hauls to get it all in here.

Now, the mission is to get it out of here.

They’ll feed the need of cars driving up to fill up with supplies.

They keep it going as long as there’s a need.

Inspired by the ten-story, made-of-metal cross that stands just outside the church.

The cross that still stands tall, after a hurricane.