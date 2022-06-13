HARVEY (WGNO)— Governor John Bel Edwards was in Jefferson Parish today to celebrate business accomplishments on the West Bank.

He also talked about gun violence and gun control.

Governor Edwards attended the annual Governor’s West Bank Luncheon today in Harvey. He was there to reflect on some of the business and industry needs on the West Bank. While visiting there were several hot topics he also discussed like violent crime and gun laws.

In regards to violent crime spiking he said, “I have had conversations with the Mayor and everyone recognizes that violent crime and car jackings are unacceptably high.”

According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, shootings are 92 percent higher than 2019. and car jackings are up 182 percent compared to 2019.

“Every time we talk about someone being car jacked or a victim of violent crime those aren’t just numbers, those are people,” Governor Edwards said.

Many leaders have called for help from the National Guard, but the Governor says that won’t happen because the National Guard is reserved for emergencies like hurricanes. He says law enforcement staffing is a real issue.

“We are 300 troopers short in State Police,” he said.

Now in regards to gun laws, a bi-partisan group of 20 senators (10 Democrats, and 10 Republicans) have developed a breakthrough agreement on gun violence, something Governor Edwards says is a start, but more can be done.

“You hear all the time, guns don’t kill people, but people kill people. Well that means the wrong people shouldn’t have guns, and you figure out the wrong people with a background check,” he said.

When asked on how to solve law enforcement staffing problems, Governor Edwards says more needs to be done to attract and retain.